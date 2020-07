Indian economy’s medium-term outlook remains uncertain – RBI Governor

FILE PHOTO: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das greets the media as he arrives at a news conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai, India, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas FILE PHOTO: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das greets the media as he arrives at a news conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai, India, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

July 11, 2020

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – The Indian economy’s medium-term outlook remains uncertain even though the country has started re-opening after over two months of a nationwide lockdown, as demand and supply shocks due to the coronavirus still loom large, the central bank governor said on Saturday.

Policy responses by the central bank appear to have worked so far, but going forward the situation would need even more careful assessment, said Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)