Indian and Chinese military agree to disengage in disputed Himalayan border

June 23, 2020

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Indian and Chinese military commanders have agreed to disengage troops from a heavily disputed stretch of their border where a clash last week left 20 Indian soldiers dead, an Indian government source said on Tuesday.

Senior military officials from both sides met for several hours on Monday in an attempt to reduce tensions in the Ladakh region in the western Himalayas.

“Modalities for disengagement from all friction areas in Eastern Ladakh were discussed and will be taken forward by both the sides,” the source said.

(Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)