India to ease restrictions on foreign ownership in defence ventures



FILE PHOTO - India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives to present the 2019 budget in Parliament, New Delhi, India July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

May 16, 2020

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India will ease restrictions on the level of foreign ownership in defence manufacturing, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday, in a move aimed at cutting down on imports.

Under the plan, foreign investors would be able to own a stake of up to 74% in defence manufacturing ventures, up from the 49% limit now, Sitharaman told a news conference.

The increase in foreign investments would help reduce a “huge defence import bill” and make India self-reliant in defence production, she said, adding India would also expand the list of weapons that could not be imported.

The move would give a major “incentive to foreign defence manufacturers who want to retain control” in the joint ventures, said Atul Pandey, a partner at India law firm Khaitan & Co, that advises defence firms.

He said major defence manufacturers, such as Lockheed Martin Corp. <LMT.N>, Boeing <BA.N>, MBDA, Raytheon <RTX.N> and Dassault <DAST.PA>, which all have joint ventures in India, could expand their investments, he said.

The government, facing a big drop in revenue collections amid the coronavirus crisis, has faced calls from policymakers to cuts in spending, including defence imports.

In February, the finance minister allocated 4.71 trillion rupees ($62.1 billion) for defence in the annual budget for 2020/21, including about 1 trillion rupees for capital spending.

Between 2013 and 2017, India was the world’s top arms importer, accounting for 12% of total imports globally, with Russia, Israel and the United States among the top suppliers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year set up a target to double defence exports in next five years, from about $2.4 billion a year now.

($1 = 75.8170 Indian rupees)

