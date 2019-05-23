India starts counting 600 million votes, Modi in pole position



Election staff members work on their computers in a vote counting centre in Ahmedabad, India, May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave Election staff members work on their computers in a vote counting centre in Ahmedabad, India, May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India began counting about 600 million votes in its general election on Thursday, with a coalition led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party predicted to win a clear majority.

The vote count started at 0800 local time (0230 GMT), and results are likely to be clear later in the day.

