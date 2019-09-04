India ‘sowing seeds of war’ with Kashmir actions – Pakistan military spokesman



FILE PHOTO: Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor, director general of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), speaks during a news conference in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor, director general of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), speaks during a news conference in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood/File Photo

September 4, 2019

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan’s military spokesman said on Wednesday that India’s actions in disputed Kashmir were endangering regional peace, after New Delhi revoked the autonomy of Indian Kashmir last month.

“The situation in Kashmir has become a big danger in the region…the Indian action in Kashmir is sowing seeds of war,” said Major General Asif Ghafoor, chief spokesman for Pakistan’s armed forces in a televised press conference.

“We do not want to take the conflict to that point where the regional and world peace is endangered,” he added.

India and Pakistan, who both rule Muslim-majority Kashmir in part, have fought two of their three wars over the disputed Himalayan region.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Writing by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Kim Coghill)