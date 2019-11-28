India seeks parliament nod to spend additional $2.7 billion in 2019-20



FILE PHOTO: People walk past at a screen displaying India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the budget, on a facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas FILE PHOTO: People walk past at a screen displaying India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the budget, on a facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s federal government has sought parliament approval to spend an additional 189.95 billion rupees ($2.65 billion) for the current financial year that ends in March, an official document showed on Thursday.

The government proposes to spend 25 billion rupees for capital infusion in state-run insurance companies in the current financial year, and 45.57 billion rupees for capital infusion in IDBI Bank <IDBI.NS> through bonds, the statement tabled in the lower house of parliament said.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed, Writing by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)