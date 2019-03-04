India says French-made Rafale jets to be inducted in September 2019



FILE PHOTO: A Dassault Rafale fighter takes part in flying display during the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A Dassault Rafale fighter takes part in flying display during the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

March 4, 2019

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India will induct French-made Rafale combat jet in September, the chief of the Indian air force B.S. Dhanoa said on Monday.

India has ordered 36 planes from Dassault Aviation as part of a modernization program of the air force which is phasing out its Soviet-era planes.

(Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani)