India says doors open to Afghan’s Sikh and Hindu minorities



A flight Information board showing flights cancelled from Kabul is pictured at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis A flight Information board showing flights cancelled from Kabul is pictured at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

August 16, 2021

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India will help members of Afghanistan’s tiny Sikh and Hindu community to come to India, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

“We are in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities. We will facilitate repatriation to India of those who wish to leave Afghanistan,” foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

India invested millions of dollars in development projects in Afghanistan and Bagchi said the government stood by the Afghans who had partnered it in that task.

