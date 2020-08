August 3, 2020

BENGALURU (Reuters) – India reported 52,972 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1.8 million, data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed on Monday.

With 771 new deaths, the COVID-19 disease has now claimed 38,135 lives in the world’s second-most populous country.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)