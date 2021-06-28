India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths



FILE PHOTO: A municipal worker cremates bodies that washed up on the Ganges riverbank after monsoon rains swelled the river and exposed bodies buried in shallow sand graves during the peak of the latest wave of COVID-19 in Phaphamau on the outskirts of Prayagraj, India, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Ritesh Shukla FILE PHOTO: A municipal worker cremates bodies that washed up on the Ganges riverbank after monsoon rains swelled the river and exposed bodies buried in shallow sand graves during the peak of the latest wave of COVID-19 in Phaphamau on the outskirts of Prayagraj, India, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Ritesh Shukla

BENGALURU (Reuters) – India reported on Monday 46,148 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed.

The South Asian country’s total COVID-19 case load now stands at 30.27 million, while total fatalities are at 396,730, the data showed. India’s coronavirus-related deaths rose by 979 overnight.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)