India reports 42,982 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours



FILE PHOTO: Health workers wear personal protective equipment (PPE) as they prepare to carry the body of a person, who died from complications related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), for cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui FILE PHOTO: Health workers wear personal protective equipment (PPE) as they prepare to carry the body of a person, who died from complications related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), for cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

August 5, 2021

MUMBAI (Reuters) – India reported 42,982 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the federal government said in a statement on Thursday.

