India reports 39,742 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours: government



FILE PHOTO: People walk through a crowded market on a rainy day amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo FILE PHOTO: People walk through a crowded market on a rainy day amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

July 25, 2021

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India reported 39,742 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a government statement said on Sunday.

The COVID-19 death toll rose by 535 deaths in the last 24 hours, with the total reaching 420,551, health ministry data showed.

