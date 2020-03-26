India outlines $22.6 billion economic stimulus to help poor hit by lockdown



FILE PHOTO: Migrant workers wait in a queue to receive free food outside Howrah railway station after India ordered a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kolkata, India, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri FILE PHOTO: Migrant workers wait in a queue to receive free food outside Howrah railway station after India ordered a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kolkata, India, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

March 26, 2020

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India on Thursday announced a 1.7 trillion rupee ($22.6 billion) economic stimulus plan that will be released through direct cash transfers and food security measures aimed at giving relief to millions of poor hit by the nationwide lockdown in the country.

“We have come with a package which will immediately take care of the welfare concerns of the poor and suffering workers, and those who need immediate help,” said Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, at a press briefing.

The moves comes two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a 21-day nationwide lockdown to try to protect India’s 1.3 billion people from the fast-spreading coronavirus.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Writing by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Euan Rocha)