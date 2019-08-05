India introduces resolution to end Kashmir’s special status



India's Home Minister Amit Shah greets the media upon his arrival at the parliament in New Delhi, India, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer India's Home Minister Amit Shah greets the media upon his arrival at the parliament in New Delhi, India, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s Hindu nationalist-led government introduced a measure in parliament on Monday to revoke the special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir, the most far-reaching move on the disputed Himalayan region in nearly seven decades.

Home Minister Amit Shah urged members of parliament to discuss the legislation that seeks to end autonomous status for Muslim-majority Kashmir, which allows only residents to buy property and hold state government jobs.

(Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)