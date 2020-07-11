India in talks with EU for trade deal, open to pact with UK



FILE PHOTO: Piyush Goyal, India's Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry, attends a session at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse FILE PHOTO: Piyush Goyal, India's Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry, attends a session at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

July 11, 2020

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India has started trade talks with the European Union (EU) and is open to dialogue with the United Kingdom for a free trade agreement, the trade minister said on Saturday.

Piyush Goyal said that Asia’s third largest economy is open to engage with the U.K. for a preferential trade agreement with the ultimate goal of a free trade agreement between the countries.

He said that he is also in dialogue with the European Union’s trade commissioner for a deal that could start with a preferential trade agreement. He added that the ultimate goal here too would be to have a free trade agreement.

India currently has no trade deal with the EU. Trade talks between the two regions stalled in 2013.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Christina Fincher)