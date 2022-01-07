India govt forecasts year to March economic growth of 9.2%



FILE PHOTO: People walk at a crowded market amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the old quarters of Delhi, India, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis FILE PHOTO: People walk at a crowded market amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the old quarters of Delhi, India, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

January 7, 2022

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – The Indian economy is expected to grow 9.2% year-on-year in the financial year ending in March, the Ministry of Statistics said on Friday in its first estimate for the period.

That would compare to a 7.3% contraction the previous financial year.

Many private economists have trimmed their growth forecasts for the 2021/22 fiscal year from over 10% as disruptions from the Omicron COVID-19 variant’s surge hits consumer sentiment and economic activity.

