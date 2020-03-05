India defers planned summit with EU due to coronavirus: government



Men enter a hospital where a special ward has been set up for the coronavirus disease in Mumbai, India, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas Men enter a hospital where a special ward has been set up for the coronavirus disease in Mumbai, India, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India said on Thursday it had postponed a planned summit with the European Union due to the coronavirus outbreak.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi was due to travel to Brussels later this month for meetings with EU leaders.

“Both sides have agreed that due to health authorities advising against travel between regions, it would be wise to reschedule the summit to a later, mutually convenient date,” Raveesh Kumar, a spokesman for India’s foreign ministry, told a news conference.

(Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal, writing by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Toby Chopra)