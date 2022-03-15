India court upholds Karnataka state’s ban on hijab in class



FILE PHOTO: Hijab-wearing students arrive to attend classes as a policewoman stands guard outside a government girls school after the recent hijab ban, in Udupi town in the southern state of Karnataka, India, February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Sunil Kataria FILE PHOTO: Hijab-wearing students arrive to attend classes as a policewoman stands guard outside a government girls school after the recent hijab ban, in Udupi town in the southern state of Karnataka, India, February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Sunil Kataria

March 15, 2022

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – An Indian court on Tuesday upheld a ban on the hijab in class in the state of Karnataka, a ruling which might have a bearing in the rest of the country that has a big Muslim minority.

