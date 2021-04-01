Ind. law enforcement announces biggest drug bust in Bartholomew County history

OAN Newsroom

Federal authorities in Indiana are cracking down on narcotic use after announcing the success of a major drug operation.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana announced the arrest of 36 individuals in connection with a major drug bust in Bartholomew County.

As part of the three-year long Operation Columbus Day, law enforcement seized over 114 pounds of meth, four pounds of heroin and fentanyl, 28 pounds of marijuana and 115 firearms.

“This is the biggest case in Bartholomew County’s history when it comes to drugs,”stated Sheriff Matt Myers. “For the city police and for the sheriff’s office, we’ve never seen anything like this.”

#BREAKING Federal prosecutors announce the largest drug bust in the history of Bartholomew county.

Over 100 pounds of meth & more than 100 illegal guns were seized.

36 people were indicted on federal charges.

23 suspects were charged in the county.

Dubbed Operation Columbus Day pic.twitter.com/9lyF2PnLam — Jesse Wells (@JesseWellsNews) March 31, 2021

Authorities said 24 of those that were arrested have already been convicted and sentenced to federal prison. This comes as law enforcement agencies around the nation continue working hard top stop illegal drugs from entering the community.