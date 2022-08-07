Ind. Gov. signs near-total abortion ban

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:30 PM PT – Sunday, August 7, 2022

Indiana lawmakers move forward with a pro-life law in light of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade. On Friday, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a near-total abortion ban into law during the final day of the state legislature’s two-week special session.

The law grants exceptions for the procedure for cases of incest and rape before 10 weeks post-fertilization. This only if giving birth harms the mother and if the fetus shows signs of a deadly illness. This brought on the ire of Democrats and other abortion activists with the White House calling the move “devastating” and continuing to call the US Supreme Court extremist.

“Following the overturning of Roe, I stated clearly that I would be willing to support legislation that made progress in protecting life,” Holcomb said. “In my view, SEA 1 accomplishes this goal following its passage in both chambers of the Indiana General Assembly with a solid majority of support.”

On Thursday, the Indiana House rejected Republican-sponsored amendments that would have removed the exceptions for rape, incest and fatal fetal anomalies from the bill. Members of House Republican leadership were divided as Speaker Todd Huston and Speaker Pro Tempore Mike Karickhoff voted against the amendments, while Majority Leader Matt Lehman backed the amendments.

Indiana passed a near-total abortion ban yesterday. By the time a woman realizes she's pregnant, she will effectively be prohibited from having access to reproductive health care. This is an absolutely shameful decision made by the Indiana legislature and governor. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) August 6, 2022

White House press secretary Karine Jean Pierre slammed the new law in a statement Saturday, calling the bill’s passage “another radical step by Republican legislators to take away women’s reproductive rights and freedom, and put personal health care decisions in the hands of politicians rather than women and their doctors.”

#NEW: Eli Lilly, one of Indiana’s largest employers and headquartered in Indianapolis, says because of the near-total abortion ban just passed in the state it will be “forced to plan for more employment growth outside of our home state.”#AbortionBan pic.twitter.com/tlIngH6JOt — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) August 6, 2022

Indiana is the first state to approve an abortion ban after the landmark Dobbs decision. The new law is expected to go into effect September 15.