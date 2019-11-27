Incoming EU chief promises no compromise on rule of law



European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen addresses the European Parliament next to European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans ahead of a vote of Members of the European Parliament on her college of commissioners, in Strasbourg, France, November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen addresses the European Parliament next to European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans ahead of a vote of Members of the European Parliament on her college of commissioners, in Strasbourg, France, November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

STRASBOURG (Reuters) – Incoming EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday the rule of law must hold everywhere in the bloc, signaling no respite for nationalist governments in Poland and Hungary at odds with Brussels on upholding democratic standards.

“There can be no compromise when it comes to respecting the rule of law. There never will be,” she told the European Parliament, which is expected later on Wednesday to vote to give her and her new Commission final approval to start work from Dec. 1.

