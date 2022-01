In rare move, Uruguay opens borders for residents infected with COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: Daniel Salinas delivers a speech as he assumes his post as Minister of Public Health, under the new government of Uruguay, in Montevideo, Uruguay March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mariana Greif/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Daniel Salinas delivers a speech as he assumes his post as Minister of Public Health, under the new government of Uruguay, in Montevideo, Uruguay March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mariana Greif/File Photo

January 14, 2022

By Daniela Desantis

MONTEVIDEO (Reuters) – Uruguay has opened its borders to citizens and residents even if they are infected with COVID-19, a rare move amid surging cases worldwide, though passengers would need to travel in private vehicles across the border and be in a family “bubble”.

The South American country’s government said the move was in “solidarity” with Uruguayans and residents who were infected with the virus abroad.

“All Uruguayan travelers and resident foreigners who have got Covid abroad may return to our country at any time,” Uruguayan Health Minister Daniel Salinas said on his Twitter account on Friday.

With a population of 3.5 million people, the country, which borders Argentina and Brazil registered, a record of more than 10,000 daily infections on Thursday, according to official data. Around 77% of the population is fully vaccinated.

The condition for this entry is that infected people must do it in private vehicles in their “family bubble” and quarantine at home in compliance with current health measures.

“It is not good that Uruguayans have to stay abroad, even if they have taken a risk, we take care of them here,” said Salinas.

(Reporting by Daniela Desantis; Writing by Carolina Pulice; editing by Jonathan Oatis)