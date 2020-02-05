Imperial Brands warns of lower annual profit due to U.S. FDA ban



FILE PHOTO: Cigarette packs of Imperial Tobacco, now called Imperial Brands, are pictured at a tobacco store in Madrid, Spain, June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Cigarette packs of Imperial Tobacco, now called Imperial Brands, are pictured at a tobacco store in Madrid, Spain, June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas/File Photo

February 5, 2020

(Reuters) – Tobacco group Imperial Brands <IMB.L> said on Wednesday it expects full-year adjusted earnings to be slightly lower than last year due to a U.S. regulatory ban on some flavors of cartridge-based vapor devices and weaker consumer demand.

The warning comes on the heels of Stefan Bomhard’s appointment as the Chief Executive Officer of the FTSE 100-listed group.

Imperial Brands said the ban by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which comes into effect this week, has led to a write-down of flavored inventory, which would have a 45 million pounds ($58.55 million) impact on first-half adjusted operating profit.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)