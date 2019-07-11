Immigrant rights group calls on Biden to apologize for deportations

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:43 AM PT – Thursday, July 11, 2019

An immigrants rights group is calling on presidential candidate Joe Biden to apologize for Obama-era deportations. On Wednesday, six protesters were arrested among those gathered at Biden’s Philadelphia campaign office after demanding Biden admit wrongdoing.

Heated activists stormed the area, saying it was their duty to remind others that the Obama-Biden legacy was not inclusive to all immigrants since they deported nearly three million illegal immigrants.

The latest call for accountability follows others, who have noted the previous administration took a tough stance on immigration.

Former President Obama once addressed the nation saying:

“Undocumented workers broke our immigration laws and I believe they must be held accountable, especially those who may be dangerous. That’s why over the past six years deportations of criminals are up 80%, and that’s why we are going to keep focusing enforcement resources on actual threats to our security.”

Biden has continuously defended Obama’s record on deportations by claiming it is “immoral” to compare past deportation measures to the current ones taken by President Trump.