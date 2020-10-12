IMF staff to return to Argentina in mid-November to start talks on IMF program

October 12, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – International Monetary Fund staff had productive meetings with Argentine authorities during an in-person visit and will return in mid-November to initiate discussions on a new IMF-supported program, the IMF said in a statement on Monday.

“Staff welcomed the authorities’ commitment to policies to secure a growth-friendly fiscal consolidation while also protecting the most vulnerable, enabling a gradual reduction in inflation, and boosting job creation, investment and exports,” it said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)