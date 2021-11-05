IMF says Mexico’s inflationary pressures pose difficult balancing act



FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

November 5, 2021

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday said Mexico’s recent inflationary pressures, while mostly temporary, pose a difficult balancing act amid still sizable slack in its economy.

“A credible medium-term tax reform, to be implemented as the economy strengthens, would help finance needed social and public investment spending and put the public debt to GDP ratio on a firm downward trajectory,” the IMF said in a statement.

Mexico’s annual inflation rate likely reached the highest level in almost four years in October while core inflation has reached its highest point since 2009, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

In the context of the 2021 Article IV consultation with Mexico, the IMF’s directors recommended a gradual, data-driven pace of policy normalization that carefully balances support for the recovery while keeping medium-term inflation expectations well anchored.

Mexico’s economy shrank 0.2% https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/mexican-economy-shrinks-first-time-since-pandemic-rebound-2021-10-29 in the July-September period versus the previous quarter after a resurgence in the coronavirus pandemic dragged down service sector activity and disrupted global supply chains.

The contraction, Mexico’s first since a recovery began from the pandemic, poses a challenge https://www.reuters.com/article/mexico-economy-rates-idUSL1N2RP1ZN to the central bank’s monetary policy tightening cycle, but stubbornly high inflation appears likely to take precedence.

Annual headline inflation currently stands at 6.1%, double the Bank of Mexico’s 3% target rate.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Sandra Maler)