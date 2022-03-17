IMF says having ‘constructive’ talks with Pakistan as part of program review



FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside its headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, U.S., October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside its headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, U.S., October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

March 17, 2022

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund on Thursday said it was having constructive, ongoing discussions with Pakistan as part of a seventh program review of a $6 billion rescue package.

Pakistani officials have said they are confident they can address any concerns the IMF may have about a $1.5 billion electricity subsidy adopted by authorities there.

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice did not comment directly on the fund’s view of the subsidy plans, but said the ongoing discussions had been “constructive” in terms of ensuring that Pakistan met its key objectives of “fiscal prudence, external sector viability (and), due protection of vulnerable groups from high international energy and food prices.”

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)