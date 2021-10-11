IMF says executive board expects to conclude Georgieva-World Bank review ‘very soon’



FILE PHOTO: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during a joint news conference at the end of the Summit on the Financing of African Economies in Paris, France May 18, 2021. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during a joint news conference at the end of the Summit on the Financing of African Economies in Paris, France May 18, 2021. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

October 11, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund said its executive board met on Sunday to discuss data-rigging allegations against IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva during her time as World Bank CEO, making “further significant progress in its review”.

The IMF said the board aimed to “very soon” conclude its consideration of the matter.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)