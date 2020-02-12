IMF says China can top up stimulus but must focus on reform



FILE PHOTO: Changyong Rhee, Director of Asia and Pacific department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), speaks during a session at the "Advancing Asia: Investing for the Future" conference in New Delhi, India, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Changyong Rhee, Director of Asia and Pacific department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), speaks during a session at the "Advancing Asia: Investing for the Future" conference in New Delhi, India, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/File Photo

February 12, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – China has room to take fiscal stimulus measures if its economy slows further but should not lose sight of structural reforms and steps to address rapid credit growth, a senior International Monetary Fund official said on Wednesday.

Changyong Rhee, director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department, said while it was too early to assess the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Asian economies, it added to risks to the region’s growth outlook.

“(We) don’t want to deny this event definitely increases the downside risk. Especially the downside risk will be large for countries which have close ties with China,” he told a news conference in Tokyo.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Daniel Leussink; Editing by Chris Gallagher)