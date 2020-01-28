IMF mission head for Argentina says meeting with economy minister ‘extremely positive’



FILE PHOTO: Argentina's Economy Minister Martin Guzman attends a news conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mariana Greif/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Argentina's Economy Minister Martin Guzman attends a news conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mariana Greif/File Photo

January 28, 2020

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The head of the IMF’s mission in Argentina, Luis Cebeddu, said on Tuesday that a meeting with Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman in New York was “extremely positive.”

Cebeddu, speaking to reporters as he left the meeting, said that they were beginning to “elaborate the next steps.”

Argentina has a $57-billion financing package with the IMF.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York; writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Bernadette Baum)