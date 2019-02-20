IMF likely to lower growth forecast for Germany: Die Zeit



BERLIN (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund is likely to further lower its growth forecast for Germany, Die Zeit weekly newspaper paper quoted IMF chief Christine Lagarde as saying on Wednesday.

Lagarde urged the German government to spend more money for projects like modernizing public infrastructure in order to bolster growth, the paper added.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal, editing by Joseph Nasr)