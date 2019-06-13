IMF head Lagarde, asked about top EU post, says she already has a job



FILE PHOTO: International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde arrives for the Women's Forum Americas, at Claustro de Sor Juana University in Mexico City, Mexico, May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo FILE PHOTO: International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde arrives for the Women's Forum Americas, at Claustro de Sor Juana University in Mexico City, Mexico, May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo

June 13, 2019

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) – The managing director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde, asked on Thursday if she would be ready to accept one of the several top jobs in the European Union opening this year, said she already had a job.

Lagarde’s name has been mentioned by European officials among the possible candidates to head the next European Commission or even the European Central Bank — both jobs open on Nov 1.

“I am very honored to be part of that European ‘market’, but I have job, a mandate and I carry out my mandate,” she told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Luxembourg.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)