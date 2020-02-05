IMF chief says Argentina’s economic measures point toward restoring stability



February 5, 2020

(Reuters) – International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday that she had a “productive” meeting with Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman and that measures the country has adopted point toward restoring economic stability and protecting the poor.

Georgieva said in a statement issued after their meeting in Rome the IMF is aware of Argentina’s difficulties and a staff mission to Buenos Aires next week will be an opportunity to learn more about the country’s debt strategy.

“In this regard, the measures adopted thus far go in the direction of restoring macroeconomic stability and protecting the poor,” Georgieva said.

