IMF backs Ukraine’s monetary policy and need to lower inflation expectations



FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas//File Photo FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas//File Photo

January 28, 2022

KYIV (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund backs the Ukrainian central bank’s monetary policy and the need to lower inflation expectations, the IMF representative in Ukraine Vahram Stepanyan told an online forum on Friday.

Ukraine’s central bank raised its main interest rate to 10% from 9% in January to try to tackle persistently high inflation and the economic fallout from a standoff with Russia.

