IMF approves $739 million in emergency pandemic relief funds for Kenya



FILE PHOTO: The logo of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is seen during a news conference in Santiago, Chile, July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido FILE PHOTO: The logo of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is seen during a news conference in Santiago, Chile, July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

May 6, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said its executive board has approved $739 mln in emergency financing to help Kenya respond to the sudden economic shock caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The IMF said it was in close contact with Kenyan authorities and stood ready to provide policy advice and further support, as needed.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Sandra Maler)