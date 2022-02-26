Images show Russian forces near Ukrainian hydroelectric power plant – Maxar



A satellite image shows Russian ground forces approaching Nova Kakhovka, Ukraine, February 26, 2022. Satellite image ?2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS A satellite image shows Russian ground forces approaching Nova Kakhovka, Ukraine, February 26, 2022. Satellite image ?2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Satellite imagery taken on Saturday showed Russian ground forces assembled in Nova Kakhovka, Ukraine, at and near the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant on the Dnieper River, a private U.S. company said.

The images, released by Maxar Technologies, showed trucks on the dam for the hydroelectric plant as well as others parked on a road. Nova Kakhovka is in southern Ukraine.

The images released by Maxar, which has been tracking the buildup of Russian forces for weeks, could not be independently verified by Reuters.

(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler)