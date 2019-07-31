Illinois governor signs bill expanding protection for law enforcement on highways

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:03 AM PT — Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker recently signed legislation aimed at expanding protection for first responders, law enforcement, and road workers. He signed the bill on Tuesday, which requires drivers to move over and slow down when a police or emergency vehicle is stopped on the highway.

Today, I signed a package of legislation to protect law enforcement, first responders and road workers. We’re strengthening penalties for life-threatening violations on roadways to save the lives our state’s finest. pic.twitter.com/A9mLADth7s — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) July 30, 2019

Scott’s Law, first enacted in 2002, is named after Chicago Fire Department Lt. Scott Gillen, who was struck and killed while on duty at a crash site. The new legislation comes after two Illinois state troopers tragically died this year as a result of a Scott’s law violation.

“And the legislation that I’m signing today enhances penalties for those who don’t obey Scott’s Law,” stated Governor Pritzker. “It increases fines, puts jail time on the table if the infraction results in harm to other people.”

The Illinois lawmaker also signed a bill creating a “move over” task force, which will be responsible for studying Scott’s Law violations. These laws are set to go into effect immediately.