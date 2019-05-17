Illegal immigrant charged with killing 12 elderly women in Texas

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:19 AM PT — Friday, May 17, 2019

An illegal immigrant from Kenya is facing murder chargers in connection with the killings of a dozen women in Texas.

46-year-old Billy Chemirmir has been indicted on several counts of capital murder in the deaths of elderly women between the ages of 76 and 94. He has been in jail since March 2018 for allegedly killing an 81-year-old woman in Dallas.

Chemirmir was arrested after police linked him to the attempted murder of a 91-year-old woman, who told police he stole her jewelry. Authorities retrieved his license plate number and were able to trace him to his apartment complex. While at his apartment, they witnessed him throw away a jewelry box, which contained the address of a deceased victim.

Police said the suspect posed as a health care worker before forcing his way into the victims’ homes. They are now investigating more than 700 other elderly deaths for any possible links.