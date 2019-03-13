Illegal immigrant arrested in Calif. in connection with fatal stabbing

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:01 AM PT — Wednesday, March 13, 2019

Police in California have arrested an illegal immigrant in connection with the death of a San Jose resident.

In a statement Tuesday, authorities announced they had taken 24-year-old Carlos Arevalo Carranza into custody for allegedly fatally stabbing Bambi Larson. 59-year-old Larson was discovered in her home back in late February after her son checked on her when she had not shown up to work.

Authorities are now searching for any connection between Carranza and Larson to pin down a possible motive for the crime. At this point they believe the suspect may have just been looking for a target, because he was seen on video approaching several homes in the neighborhood.

Police also said he has a long criminal history, leading to him being deported from the U.S. in 2013.

‘The suspect Carlos Carranza stalked the San Jose neighborhood and his victim. He is a San Jose transient, who is known to camp near Capitol and Snell, and is a self-admitted gang member. His criminal history convictions consist of in February of 2013 he was detained by the Department of Homeland Security at the border near McAllen, Texas and deported.”

— Chief Eddie Garcia, San Jose Police Department

Over the past five years, police say he has also been arrested on charges of possessing drug paraphernalia, burglary, battery of an officer and resisting arrest. In the months leading up to the killing, he was released from the Santa Clara County Jail twice.

For their part, ICE had ordered Carranza to be detained on several occasions, but California’s sanctuary policies prevented him from being turned over to authorities. An arraignment hearing is scheduled for Thursday.