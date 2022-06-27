Ill. Rep. Miller: Roe v. Wade victory owed to Trump

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 10:42 AM PT – Monday, June 27, 2022

According to Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.), credit for the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade should go to 45th President Donald Trump. During an interview on Saturday, Miller said it was wonderful to wake up in a post-Roe America.

She then lamented that for nearly 50-years that decision caused severe pain and damage to many Americans. Miller went on to say President Trump’s success in stacking the Supreme Court ensured this win for the pro-life movement.

“It’s another campaign promise that he fulfilled by putting pro-life justices on the Supreme Court,” stated the Illinois lawmaker. “I’m so grateful to President Trump. I do have to say though if it was up to RINOs like my opponent Rodney Davis this would never have happened.”

A huge win for religious liberty in the Supreme Court thanks to PRESIDENT TRUMP! Coach Kennedy set a wonderful example for young men by praying after each game. We need God back in our schools to save our culture from the sick agenda of the radical left! — Mary Miller (@Miller_Congress) June 27, 2022

Miller stressed her primary opponent, Davis, is an establishment Republican who admitted to voting for Hillary Clinton in 2016. She further added, a Clinton victory would have led to the court being run by far-left activists.