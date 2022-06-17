Ill. man confesses to drowning his three children

OAN NEWSROOM

Friday, June 17 2022

An Illinois father confessed to drowning his three children. Jason Karels, 35, was charged with three counts of murder Wednesday. According to official reports, officers were dispatched to Karel’s home after being asked to conduct a wellness check by his wife.

The suspects estranged wife Debra Karel found the children’s lifeless bodies laid on her husbands bed with a note that read, “if I cant have them, neither can you.”

“They were three beautiful little souls that didn’t deserve this,” said his wife.

Authorities reportedly found him attempting to taking his own life before leading them on a chase, which resulted in him crashing his vehicle. He then confessed to drowning his three kids in his bathtub before being arrested.

“What they saw is something that nobody should have to see,” voiced Round Lake Police Chief Gilbert Rivera. “We are all touched by this, it is not something you go to and are unaffected by.”

Karels is currently being held on a $10 million bond. He is said to be back in court on July 13.