Ill. House passes bill requiring gun owners to be fingerprinted

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:43 AM PT — Thursday, May 30, 2019

The Illinois House has narrowly passed a bill requiring gun owners to get fingerprinted as part of their owner ID cards. The measure passed Wednesday despite strong opposition from state Republicans, who called it a “total and complete infringement on the Second Amendment.”

The bill also looks to raise the application fee for an ownership ID card from $10 for 10 years to $20 for five years. However, it still has to pass the state Senate.

The proposal led to heated debate from both sides of the aisle.

“…Well, maybe you should think about these constitutional issues before you start filing these kinds of bills,” stated Illinois Republican Representative Deanne Mazzochi.

This comes after a mass shooting in Aurora back in February. It was later discovered the shooter was able to obtain a firearm ID card despite having a criminal history that should have stopped him from receiving one.