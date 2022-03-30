IKEA UK to close Tottenham store, 450 jobs impacted



FILE PHOTO: Ikea in Tottenham is pictured as it re-opens, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley FILE PHOTO: Ikea in Tottenham is pictured as it re-opens, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

March 30, 2022

LONDON (Reuters) – Home furnishings retailer IKEA said on Wednesday it planned to close its store in Tottenham, north London, impacting 450 workers.

IKEA said it was committed to retaining as many affected workers as possible, noting it would create over 600 other jobs across the capital this year.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Michael Holden)