IG Horowitz: Report doesn’t vindicate anyone, doesn’t refute political biases

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:30 PM PT — Wednesday, December 11, 2019

DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz said his findings on FBI FISA abuse do not vindicate anyone, contradicting earlier remarks from the agency’s former director. During his Senate testimony on Wednesday, the DOJ watchdog outlined the misdealings his office uncovered in its review.

📌 ICYMI 📌 Questioning of Inspector General Horowitz today in the @senjudiciary hearing on FISA abuse.https://t.co/cJa4Ge4B4V — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 11, 2019

Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham read several statements by James Comey, in which the former FBI head dismissed the notion the FISA warrant process was abused. Horowitz immediately shot down Comey’s claims.

“I think the activities we found don’t here vindicate anybody who touched this,” he said.

QUESTION: "Former FBI director James Comey said this week that your report vindicates him. Is that a fair assessment of your report?" INSPECTOR GENERAL HOROWITZ: "I think the activities we found here don’t vindicate anybody who touched this."#FISAabuse pic.twitter.com/8Vg8FoJlHD — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 11, 2019

Sen. Graham responded to the IG’s claim by saying people should listen to Horowitz rather than Comey. He added what happened in this instance should never happen again.

“What happened here is the system failed,” stated Graham. “People at the highest level of our government took the law in their own hands.”

He went on to say that the report does not rule out a political bias behind the Russia probe. Both Graham and Horowitz said Democrat claims the IG report did not find a bias actually contradict what the report says.

IG Horowitz emphasized that the author of the Trump-Russia dossier was biased.

“We found in the course of this and we heard from Mr. Ohr…that he was desperate to prevent Mr. Trump’s election,” he said.

The exchange between Graham and Horowitz suggested the separate probe by U.S. attorney John Durham could find political biases behind the actions of the FBI.

