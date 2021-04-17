Trending

Idaho Gov. Little vetoes 2 bills aimed at limiting his powers

US Vice President President Mike Pence(L) listens as Idaho Governor Brad Little(R-ID) speaks at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 16, 2020, during an event on Rolling Back Regulations to Help All Americans on the South Lawn at the White House on July 16, 2020 in Washington,DC. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Mike Pence listened as Idaho Gov. Brad Little spoke at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 16, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Idaho’s governor is using his power to block legislation that would limit his emergency powers. At a press conference on Friday, Gov. Brad Little (R-Idaho) announced his intention to veto two bills that were passed by the state legislature.

The Idaho Republican Caucus said the bills were drafted after people in the state said they wanted a rebalance of power.

The legislation targets rules that are meant to curb the spread of COVID-19, such as limiting gatherings and nonessential travel. It also targets the governor’s authority during localized natural disasters.

“These bills are an emotional knee jerk reaction because of anger about the pandemic and some of my decisions during a very uncertain time last year,” Little stated. “But I still believe when faced with difficult decisions, given the information I had at the time, I acted on balance during the pandemic response and the strength of our economy today proves it.”

Little’s veto decision has received support from all of Idaho’s living former governors.

