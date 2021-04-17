Idaho Gov. Little vetoes 2 bills aimed at limiting his powers

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:47 AM PT – Saturday, April 17, 202

Idaho’s governor is using his power to block legislation that would limit his emergency powers. At a press conference on Friday, Gov. Brad Little (R-Idaho) announced his intention to veto two bills that were passed by the state legislature.

The Idaho Republican Caucus said the bills were drafted after people in the state said they wanted a rebalance of power.

Today I announced I will veto House Bill 135 and Senate Bill 1136, the “emergency powers bills” that threaten the safety of Idahoans and the economy during future emergencies.

I appreciate all our former Governors for your supportive statements today. https://t.co/QbPHkhMcV0 pic.twitter.com/WFgRmQ9LOP — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) April 16, 2021

The legislation targets rules that are meant to curb the spread of COVID-19, such as limiting gatherings and nonessential travel. It also targets the governor’s authority during localized natural disasters.

“These bills are an emotional knee jerk reaction because of anger about the pandemic and some of my decisions during a very uncertain time last year,” Little stated. “But I still believe when faced with difficult decisions, given the information I had at the time, I acted on balance during the pandemic response and the strength of our economy today proves it.”

Little’s veto decision has received support from all of Idaho’s living former governors.