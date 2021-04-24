Trending

ICE revokes President Trump policy fining illegal immigrants

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 14: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), agents detain an immigrant on October 14, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. ICE agents said the immigrant, a legal resident with a Green Card, was a convicted criminal and member of the Alabama Street Gang in the Canoga Park area. ICE builds deportation cases against thousands of immigrants living in the United States. Green Card holders are also vulnerable to deportation if convicted of certain crimes. The number of ICE detentions and deportations from California has dropped since the state passed the Trust Act in October 2013, which set limits on California state law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration authorities. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 14: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), agents detained an immigrant on October 14, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:40 PM PT – Saturday, April 24, 2021

ICE will no longer be issuing fines to illegal immigrants who have failed to leave the U.S.

According to DHS officials on Friday, the agency is rescinding two delegation orders related to collecting fines.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said immigration laws can be enforced without resorting to “unnecessary, ineffective and punitive measures.”

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 1: Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House on March 1, 2021 in Washington, DC. Mayorkas discussed the Biden administration's plans for overhauling immigration policy. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 1: Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas spoke during the daily press briefing at the White House on March 1, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

 

Mayorkas added ICE is also working with the Department of Treasury to cancel existing debts.

ICE stopped issuing the fines on January 20 and the number of ICE arrests has sunk 65 percent since Biden took office, as he continues to ignore the growing border crisis.

