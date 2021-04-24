ICE revokes President Trump policy fining illegal immigrants

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:40 PM PT – Saturday, April 24, 2021

ICE will no longer be issuing fines to illegal immigrants who have failed to leave the U.S.

According to DHS officials on Friday, the agency is rescinding two delegation orders related to collecting fines.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said immigration laws can be enforced without resorting to “unnecessary, ineffective and punitive measures.”

Mayorkas added ICE is also working with the Department of Treasury to cancel existing debts.

ICE stopped issuing the fines on January 20 and the number of ICE arrests has sunk 65 percent since Biden took office, as he continues to ignore the growing border crisis.