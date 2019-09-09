ICE officials release names of 6 MS-13 members accused of murder

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:28 AM PT — Monday, September 9, 2019

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials confirmed six of the seven people charged with the recent stabbing of a 21-year-old in Maryland are MS-13 members who have been living in the U.S. illegally. On Sunday, a spokeswoman said the agency identified the gang members in an ICE database and issued immigration detainers.

The Baltimore County Police Department confirmed seven suspects were charged with first degree murder this week after the young man’s body was found outside an apartment building in July with multiple stab wounds.

According to The Baltimore Sun, the gang-related killing was planned and authorities believe it was part of a war between MS-13 and rival gang 18th Street.

“We know that this group of individuals was conducting a surveillance on him, they were watching him, they were following him…we know that they watched as he left the laundromat and he went back across the street to the apartment complex, and that is where some of those individuals accosted him. We know that they used knives and multiple people stabbed him multiple times.”

— Jennifer Peach, officer – Baltimore Police Department

The 18th Street gang is allegedly MS-13’s biggest competition. Immigration officials believe there are as many as 10,000 MS-13 members currently living in the U.S. illegally, and they are active in at least 40 U.S. states.