ICE, HSI remove more than 3.7K sexual predators from U.S. communities

UPDATED 12:30 PM PT — Friday, November 15, 2019

Homeland Security Investigations initiated over 4,200 child exploitation cases over the past year, which lead to the arrests of more than 3,700 offenders and the rescue of more than one thousand victims. These numbers showed an 18 percent increase in cases like this from the previous fiscal year.

In order to continue protecting the nation’s most vulnerable, ICE and HSI unveiled a new facility to further the resources and collaborations between agencies. This month, the Angel Watch Center opened in Fairfax, Virginia as an addition to HSI’s Cyber Crimes Center.

Today at 10 AM EST, HSI unveils the new Angel Watch Center and announces FY 2019 child exploitation investigations results. Watch live: https://t.co/rsz9xPzucI pic.twitter.com/0CKQj3NOzK — ICE (@ICEgov) November 14, 2019

“This new and improved edifice will allow for even more hardworking and dedicated government professionals to exercise their vast array of talents — to make this world just a little bit safer for our children, who deserve to live out their precious few days of youth knowing that they’re protected.”

— Deputy Assistant Director Richard Kelly, U.S. Marshals Service

The AWC is used to warn foreign countries of convicted and registered sex offenders who are possibly traveling from the U.S. The facility is designed to help eliminate child sex tourism, in which predators travel internationally for the purpose of sexually exploiting minors.

“We’re not monitoring them — we’re looking for people who are traveling who have a duty to register for a sex offense that involves a child,” said Kelly. “If they’re traveling and they have a sex offense, they have a duty to register for involving a child — then they would be subject to notification.”

Operation Angel Watch was established by the HSI in 2007 and is now a joint effort with Customs and Border Security and the U.S. Marshals Service.

The implementation of International Megan’s Law has aided in the ability to share information with the public as sex offenders are required to have the child sex offender endorsement on their U.S. passport.