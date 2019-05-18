ICE hiring private company to help move asylum seekers to shelters

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:15 AM PT – Sat. May 18, 2019

The Trump administration is looking to hire a private contractor to help re-distribute asylum seekers to holding centers across the U.S. as their claims are processed.

According to a document released by the agency this week, the contractor will be responsible for transporting roughly 225,000 unaccompanied minors and migrant families over the course of five-years.

Officials said the plan will help alleviate over-crowded holding centers at points of entry along the southern border.

This comes the same week that the president rolled out his highly anticipated merit-based immigration reform proposal.