ICE director blasts NYPD, Mayor Bill de Blasio over sanctuary policies

UPDATED 1:27 PM PT — Sunday, January 19, 2020

New York City’s so-called ‘sanctuary policies’ are under fire yet again after an illegal immigrant allegedly murdered a 92-year-old woman. Acting ICE Director Matthew Albence spoke at a news conference on Friday and highlighted some of the key issues with the city’s policies.

“A lot of these guys are repeat offenders, or violent offenders, and these cops are out there day after day putting their lives on the line,” stated Albence. “It’s got to be incredibly frustrating for them to arrest these guys, knowing they’re here illegally, knowing that ICE can get them off the street, and three weeks later they’re arresting them again.”

The director used 21-year-old Reeaz Khan as an example. The illegal immigrant from Guyana was charged with murder and sexual assault following his attack on the 92-year-old woman.

“Make no mistake: It is this city’s sanctuary policies that are the sole reason this criminal was allowed to roam the streets freely and end an innocent woman’s life,” he added.

ICE stated they sent a detainer request for Khan in November after he was arrested for allegedly stabbing his father with a broken coffee mug. The New York Police Department claimed they never received the request. However, Albence said the department has only complied with 10 out of more than 7,500 requests made in 2019.

Multiple agencies and officials have criticized the sanctuary policies for being politically motivated and insisted they protect criminals while endangering the innocent.

Mayor Bill de Blasio continued to defend the policies and has denounced Albence’s claims. He said the director is spreading lies in an attempt to divide the city.

